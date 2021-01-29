Phoneum Market Capitalization Achieves $100,009.98 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $100,009.98 and $348.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

