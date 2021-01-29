Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POCEF stock remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Friday. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. Photon Control has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

