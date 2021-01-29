Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 74% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $103,105.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.20 or 0.03957251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00393195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.01174189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 145% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00502240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00406257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00248873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,982,820,187 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

