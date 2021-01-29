Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Photronics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Photronics worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,915 shares of company stock worth $940,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

