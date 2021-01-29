PIBBLE Tops One Day Volume of $49,692.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $49,692.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

