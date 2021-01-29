Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $17.75 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00040221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,301,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,278,521 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

