PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 29.3% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003605 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $353,122.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,680,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

