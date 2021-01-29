Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $650,531.53

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $650,531.53 and $69,554.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00140966 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,090,464,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

