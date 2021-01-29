PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 118,568 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $586,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $282,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

