PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 434.4% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

PMX stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

