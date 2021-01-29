Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 460 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $78,992,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 584,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

