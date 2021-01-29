Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,163 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

