Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $497,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.