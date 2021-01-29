Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,555 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.