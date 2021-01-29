Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 46,120 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.