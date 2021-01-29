Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of MiX Telematics worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.70 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

