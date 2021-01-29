Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

