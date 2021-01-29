Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $94.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.