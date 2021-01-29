Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

