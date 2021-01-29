Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 27,800 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

