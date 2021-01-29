Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 31,670 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.