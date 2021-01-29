Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $180.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

