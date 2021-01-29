Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,575 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.