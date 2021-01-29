Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.