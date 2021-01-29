PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Trading 5.7% Higher

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.98 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 332,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 73,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

About PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.