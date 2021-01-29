Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

MKTX stock opened at $536.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

