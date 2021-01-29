Piper Sandler Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.