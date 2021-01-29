Piper Sandler Comments on CONMED Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,846.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $121.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $62,585.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,207,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 221,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

