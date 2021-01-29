Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

