Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 117,968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

