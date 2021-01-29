Piper Sandler Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ IART opened at $68.34 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

