Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:CPF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

