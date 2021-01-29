Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

