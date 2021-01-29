Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $1.50 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00248778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00099674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

