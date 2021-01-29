Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.31 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00235313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

