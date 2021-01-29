Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $527,353.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $888,309.79 and approximately $527,353.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

