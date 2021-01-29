PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
PIVX Coin Profile
Buying and Selling PIVX
PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.