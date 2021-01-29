PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

