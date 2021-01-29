PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0137

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $5.09 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.01192937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00509132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039275 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.