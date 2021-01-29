PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 207,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 32,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

