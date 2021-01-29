Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.53

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1135254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$50.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

About Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

