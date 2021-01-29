PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0141 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $7.07 million and $3.06 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

