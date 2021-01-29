Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $808,546.78 and approximately $4,588.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.