Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.