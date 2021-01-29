Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Plexus worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.