Pmeer (PMEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

