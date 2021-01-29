pNetwork Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $4.48 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,633,233 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

