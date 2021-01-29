POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $2.76 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,020,099 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
