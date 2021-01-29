Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Tops $8.85 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $19,077.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

