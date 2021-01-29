Polyient Games Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $196.51 or 0.00590700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

