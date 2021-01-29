Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for $196.85 or 0.00527456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00116883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00242581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

